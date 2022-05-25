Roadways, education topics at State of the Region

CREATE Foundation's Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi hosted the event

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Business, government, and community leaders had a chance to get a view of the state of the region’s educational, economic, and business achievements.

It was part of the annual “State of the Region” meeting, hosted by the CREATE Foundation’s Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi.

Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell spoke about the need for improvements in roadways and infrastructure throughout the state.

Commissioner Caldwell said the roadways are in need of repair, but it’s getting tougher, with inflation, and the rising cost of building supplies, and gasoline.

“Federal government throws a lot of numbers around, billions, trillions, and when it comes around to what Department of Transportation will see, less than 200 million, a year. What we’re getting out of the state legislature, is more than what we’ve been getting, but less than 200 million a year so we’re not catching up with inflation from twenty years or twelve years ago for sure, current inflation is going to really impact our ability to do the things we’re trying to do,” said Commissioner Caldwell.

Ryan Miller, Executive Director of the Office of Workforce Development also spoke during the State of the Region.