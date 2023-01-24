Roadwork begins on Highway 278 in Amory lasting until February 25

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have a traffic alert for drivers in Amory.

Crews will begin making repairs to the BNSF railroad underpass on Highway 278 Wednesday. The work will continue for a month.

During that time, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the road between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.

There will be signs in place. MDOT advises drivers to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews in that area.

The work begins tomorrow and will last thru February 25.

