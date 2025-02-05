Homeowners of Tupelo’s most famous cold case speak out

Owners of the former residence of Leigh Occhi open up about working with authorities through the years and trying to maintain their privacy

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The backyard of Rob and Delia Steele’s home on Honey Locust Drive still shows signs of the search that captivated our area and social media for the last week.

Delia said the latest search effort, which also included the drainage ditch, was the result of months of work by investigators.

The big question is, what led to the latest dig.?

“New investigator came in, found some leads, knew of equipment that had not been used before, new eyes on it. No digging or anything was going on that started it,” Delia Steele said.

The Steeles moved into their home in 2009. The home is the location of Tupelo’s most famous cold case. Thirteen-year-old Leigh Occhi was last seen there, on the morning of August 27, 1992. Her mother, Vickie Felton told police she returned home that morning, to find Leigh missing and blood in the house.

Initial searches proved fruitless, but police have kept the case open. The Steeles said last week was not the first time they have worked with investigators who wanted to search their property.

“Since we have been here, they have come, 2014, dug on that side of the ditch, they have been in and out numerous times through the years, but kept it quiet, they used sonar, dogs,” Steele said.

The most recent search garnered a lot of attention after social media posts showed law enforcement vehicles lining the street. Delia provided this footage from the family showing curious onlookers driving by, in their cul de sac.

“17 cars in fifteen minutes. Some people want to look in windows, people who think they have a right to go in our backyard,” she said.

Delia says for the last sixteen years, her family has had to learn to life differently, and social media chatter often proves, that is easier said than done.

“I made a comment a lot of people took the wrong way. I said this WAS Leigh’s house, this is our home. Don’t mean to be disrespectful but this is our home. I have children who live here and have learned to move differently in life because of the situation that surrounds us,” Delia said

Delia says she counted thirty seven agents , investigators and others on site as part of the search efforts.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released a brief statement, confirming they were assisting in a search related to the Leigh Occhi case.

The statement also said they cannot divulge details about the search, but they are committed to following every lead and gathering any new information related to the case.

Tomorrow in the second part of his report, Allie tells us how the current homeowners found out their house was the infamous residence that has been the subject of investigations, speculation, morbid curiosity and podcasts through the years.