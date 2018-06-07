Robby In Nashville: Bulldogs Staying Loose Ahead Of Super Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Miss. St. Athletics) – For the third-straight season, Mississippi State is two wins from the College World Series and led by a resilient core, the Road To Omaha now goes through the Vanderbilt and the Nashville Super Regional.

The Diamond Dawgs (35-26) will take on the Commodores (34-25) in a rematch of a Southeastern Conference series from earlier in the season. The best-of-three series will commence on Friday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2, while game two is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. If the two sides split the first two games, a series-deciding game three will take place on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2.

- Advertisement -

Last weekend, MSU became the 23rd team to in the current 64-team NCAA Tournament format to win a regional after dropping the opener. State is also the first team to accomplish the feat in back-to-back seasons, meaning the Diamond Dawgs have won eight-straight regional elimination games.

The winner of the Nashville Super Regional will secure a spot in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska (June 16-27).

PROBABLE STARTERS

Friday: MSU LHP Ethan Small (5-3, 2.94 ERA) vs. VU RHP Drake Fellows (7-4, 3.38 ERA)

Saturday: MSU LHP Konnor Pilkington (2-6, 4.61 ERA) vs. VU TBA

Sunday: MSU RHP Jacob Billingsley (5-3, 5.05 ERA) vs. VU TBA

LAST TIME OUT

After having dropped the Tallahassee Regional opener to Oklahoma by a score of 20-10, State outscored opponents by a combined 33-16 in four elimination games to battle back from the losers bracket for the second-straight year.

Down to the final strike of the season on June 2 vs. Florida State, Elijah MacNamee’s three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth lifted MSU to a thrilling walk-off win that extended the season.

MacNamee went on to be named the regional’s Most Outstanding Player, while JP France, Rowdey Jordan, Jake Mangum and Dustin Skelton joined MacNamee on the Tallahassee Regional All-Tournament Team.

STATE VS. THE COMMODORES

State leads the all-time series 68-48-2 and holds a 28-23 advantage over the Commodores in games played in Nashville. The Diamond Dawgs were victims of a three-game sweep earlier this season in Starkville (March 16-18). The last time the two sides met in Nashville was during the 2016 season, with MSU having taken two of three from Vanderbilt.

NEED TO KNOW