WATCH: Mississippi State will have to get through the #3 national seed Oregon State Beavers for a spot in the national championship.

The Bulldogs enter Friday’s game with a 2-0 record in the College World Series, while Oregon State sits at 1-1. The Bulldogs will have to win one of two games to reach the CWS Final, with the second game coming on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

First pitch, Friday, is set for 2 PM CT.