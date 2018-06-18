ROBBY & TOM IN OMAHA: Mississippi State-North Carolina Postponed to Tuesday Morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WCBI/MSU Athletics) – With inclement weather affecting the Omaha, Nebraska, area on Monday, Mississippi State baseball’s scheduled College World Series matchup with North Carolina has been postponed.

The two teams are now scheduled to face off on ESPN2, Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT at TD Ameritrade Park.

- Advertisement -

The matchup was originally slated to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, but with rain and lightning in the area, and a delayed conclusion to the day’s first contest, NCAA officials chose to postpone the second game.

The Diamond Dawgs and Tar Heels are matched up after each team won its opening contest on Saturday. State earned its spot in the winner’s portion of the bracket after walking off against Washington to win a 1-0 pitcher’s duel.

The winner of Tuesday morning’s game will play Friday, June 22, at 2 p.m. CT, while the loser will play Wednesday at 6 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN.