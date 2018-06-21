ROBBY & TOM IN OMAHA: MSU Confident Behind Billingsley

WATCH: Redshirt senior RHP Jacob Billingsley will take the mound in one of the biggest spots of his life, Friday.

Mississippi State sitting one win away from reaching the College World Series Championship, having to go through #3 national seed Oregon State.

Billingsley has shined in clutch spots in the past, most notably a complete game, allowing only one run, in a must-win game against Southern Miss in the 2017 Regional.

Gary Henderson said, Thursday, “I have a lot of confidence in him, the club has a lot of confidence in him, and hopefully, we get one of those outings tomorrow.”