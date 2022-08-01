Robert Cowherd, Josh Mballa out for Ole Miss basketball’s Bahamas foreign tour

Ole Miss will be without two more players this week when it plays its foreign tour in Nassau.

Freshman Robert Cowherd suffered a torn meniscus and has already undergone surgery, but will miss the three games this week. Senior transfer Josh Mballa is also out with a knee sprain.

The Rebels don’t expect either of them to return until mid-September.

In addition to Cowherd and Mballa, sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin and senior forward Robert Allen are still out. They are both rehabbing following torn ACL’s this past season.