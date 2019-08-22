Rocket launches GPS satellite into orbit for Air Force

A United Launch Alliance medium-class Delta 4 rocket launched a third-generation GPS navigation satellite into orbit for the U.S. Air Force Thursday morning. Liftoff was from pad 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The new GPS satellite is the second in a series of Lockheed Martin-built jam-resistant navsats featuring improved accuracy for both military and civilian users. This is the final launch of a single-core Delta 4 rocket as ULA phases out the boosters in a transition to lower-cost, partially reusable Vulcan rockets.

Only five more triple-core heavy-lift versions of the Delta 4 remain in ULA’s inventory.