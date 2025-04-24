Roderick Smith wins Ward 2 position in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus’s Ward 2 will have new representation this summer.

Roderick Smith won a large majority of the votes in the primary runoff on Tuesday, April 22.

He defeated Laisha O’Neal.

Smith says he wants to rebuild the ward and show up for residents when something happens.

Flooding and crime are two issues Smith believes the city can address.

However, there is one mission he wants to address first.

“My number one goal is to bring unity to the council. Unity is a big thing for me, whether it’s for the council or whether it’s for the county and city government. I’ve been saying unity since I started campaigning, and I’m going to continue to say unity throughout my political career. If we are not working together, we can’t get anything done,” said Smith.

Smith takes office July 1.

Incumbent Joseph Mickens was defeated in the primary.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.