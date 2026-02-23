Rollercoaster Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold temperatures will stick around for a little while longer before we warm back up towards the middle of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will drop into the mid-20’s overnight, with feels like temperatures in the teens. Since we’ll be having a hard freeze, be sure to drip your faucets and have your heat turned on. Clear conditions along with gusty winds will persist through the overnight hours.

MONDAY: After a very cold start, temperatures will only climb into the mid-40’s Monday afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with minimal cloud cover. Winds will be out of the NW with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will begin to warm back up on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-50’s. It’ll be another sunny day with no rain expected.