Rolling the rain dice next week

SUNDAY: The case Sunday could be said to be a repeat of Saturday, with a slightly lower chance for a few showers and storms. Upper 80s and 90s for some is the afternoon trend once again, while the overnight keeps faithful to the low 70s.

SATURDAY: A few scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday, but for most of us the day will be mostly quiet. Highs top out in the upper 80s and 90s for some, while overnight lows bottom out in the mid to low 70s.

NEXT WEEK WEEK: Keeping the umbrella handy might not be a bad idea heading into the last week of August. The projected above average rain trend still holds and Monday through Wednesday hold the possibility for storm activity. Tuesday looks like the best shot at the moment for widespread rain, and we should get a better picture of what that looks like over the next several days. The consistent rain chances will help keep highs stable in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows are unlikely to experience any major changes, although a potential weak cold front Thursday may bring overnight temperatures down into the upper 60s.