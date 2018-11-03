Ron Howard on the hybrid storytelling in National Geographic series “Mars”

Ron Howard grew up in front of America’s eyes first as the young Opie Taylor on “The Andy Griffith Show” and then as Richie Cunningham on “Happy Days” before jumping behind the camera to become one of Hollywood’s most prolific directors. Over the past 40 years, the Oscar-winner has helmed big films, including “Splash,” “Cocoon,” “Apollo 13,” “A Beautiful Mind” and most recently “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Howard joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss his latest project, the National Geographic series “Mars.” Season 2 of the critically acclaimed show premieres a week from Monday.