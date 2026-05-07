Roof Deployment Project helps local widow of Army veteran get overdue repair on home

MONROE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Anytime heavy rains would hit Monroe County, Brenda Harrington’s roof would get a new leak. She points out damage from one storm.

‘At one point, it did get on my piano here,” Harrington said as she pointed to a water spot on the piano.

Brenda’s husband, Edward, also known as Lee, passed away nearly six years ago. The home she shared with her husband has needed a new roof for years, but it was tough after his death.

‘When you are married and have two incomes and have that, but when you lose one, you still have the same bills coming in, but only half the income,” Harrington said.

The Monroe County Veteran Service Office found out about the need for a new roof at Brenda’s home and contacted Owens Corning.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project partners with local contractors to provide free roofs to veterans and their families. Today, it was Brenda’s turn.

‘It is a blessing from God, that is all I can say. It is a blessing,” Harrington said.

Mickey Turner is a project manager with Custom Remodeling. The Southaven-based company donated the labor for the Harrington roofing job. Turner says it is an honor to help the widow of a military veteran who served his country.

‘Just giving back to the community, paying back people who served our country and helping them out,” Turner said.

For Brenda Harrington, the shingles and nails represent not only a new roof, but more importantly, a way to preserve and protect valuable memories and keepsakes she shared with her late husband.

Purple Heart Homes was also a partner in the Roof Deployment Project.