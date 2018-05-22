Rosters Set For D.M. Howie All Star Baseball Games

PRESS RELEASE

(CLINTON, MS) The 44th Annual D. M. Howie High School All Star Baseball Games sponsored by the Crossroads Diamond Club will be played on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Milton Wheeler Field on the campus of William Carey University in Hattiesburg, MS. The games will feature a Class 1A/2A game beginning at 11:00 AM, a Class 3A/4A game starting at 2:00 PM, and a Class 5A/6A game at 5:00 PM. All games will feature high school seniors. Tickets are $10.00 per person and will be available at the gate.

The North 1A/2A coaches are Shannon Smith of Baldwyn and Wes Johnson of East Webster. The South 1A/2A coaches are Gerard McCall of St. Joseph Madison and Clay Bush of Richton. The North 3A/4A coaches are John Harris of Hatley and Derek Thompson of Mooreville. The South 3A/4A coaches include Josh Snider of Northeast Lauderdale and Matt Quick of Richland. The North 5A/6A squad will be guided by Turk Stovall of Neshoba Central and Travis Garner of Starkville while the South 5A/6A team will be coached by Cragin Gilbert of D’Iberville and Shane Rutledge of Long Beach.

In 2017, all three games were cancelled due to inclement weather.

In 2016, a format change split the classifications into 3 different games. In the first ever Class 1A/2A game the North defeated the South 14-3. In the inaugural Class 3A/4A contest, the North edged the South 11-10. In the first Class 5A/6A tilt, the South beat the North 6-4.

NORTH 1A/2A ALL STARS :

3 Kelton Hall Ingomar

3 Lane Hanna Union

3 Ramsey Ivy New Site

4 Cade Hall Tupelo Christian

4 Braxton Nabors Baldwyn

5 Al Dumas Eupora

10 J. T. Slay East Webster

11 Jo Gray Calhoun City

11 Walker Johnson East Webster

11 Grant Tune Lake

12 Cade Spratlin Bruce

14 Tanner Knight Eupora

14 John Swinney Baldwyn

14 Art Thompson East Webster

22 Jacob Jaudon Hamilton

25 Michael Harrison Hamilton

25 Broc Peden Bruce

27 Casey Morris Union

COACHES: Shannon Smith, Baldwyn; Wes Johnson, East Webster

SOUTH 1A/2A ALL STARS :

2 Dalton Baxley Enterprise-Clarke

2 Bryce Stanton Nanih Waiya

3 Tucker Lambert Bogue Chitto

3 Patrick Lee Resurrection

4 Roper Ball Nanih Waiya

4 John Weeks French Camp

6 Cade Hodges Loyd Star

8 Adolphus Brewer West Lowndes

8 Will Goss Pelahatchie

11 Kyle Earwood Richton

12 Camden Gilmore Salem

13 Trey Frierson St. Joseph Madison

17 Ty Tingle Resurrection

18 Easton Rainer Clarkdale

21 Dylan Rushing Salem

22 Wes Goss Pelahatchie

23 Hunter Burkes Sebastopol

24 Kylar Fielder West Lincoln

COACHES: Gerard McCall, St. Joseph Madison; Clay Bush, Richton

NORTH 3A/4A ALL STARS :

1 Clark Mills North Pontotoc

2 Hayden Scarbrough Corinth

6 Treven Knight Corinth

7 Austin Telano Choctaw County

8 Andy Franks Mooreville

8 Chad Stephens Belmont

9 Walker Yuille Kosciusko

10 Coleton Ausbern Nettleton

10 Aubrey Gillentine Amory

11 Nick Sims New Hope

12 Logan Fancher Kosciusko

13 Mason McBride Ripley

16 Bryce Braddock New Hope

20 Luke Hancock Houston

23 Braden Hines Choctaw County

23 Blaike Langston Leake Central

24 Kylan Carter Houston

30 Hunter Lockhart Amory

COACHES: John Harris, Hatley; Derek Thompson, Mooreville

SOUTH 3A/4A ALL STARS :

2 Braxton Lee NE Lauderdale

3 Bailee Hendon Vancleave

3 Chase Tilghman West Lauderdale

5 C. J. Carron St. Andrew’s

5 Hunter Eldridge West Lauderdale

6 Adarius Myers Seminary

7 Brandon Smith Richland

8 Louis Morgan East Central

8 Will Newell Florence

10 Garrett Robbins Sumrall

11 Dalton Massingill Richland

12 Colton Hipp Vancleave

12 Easton Porter Morton

12 Reid Reynolds Northeast Jones

12 Banks Tolley St. Andrew’s

15 Eli Harrison Newton County

24 Trey Hobgood Columbia

29 Fisher Norris Seminary

COACHES: Josh Snider, Northeast Lauderdale; Matt Quick, Richland

NORTH 5A/6A TEAM :

2 Garrett Ramsey Northwest Rankin

3 Peyton Mills DeSoto Central

3 Beck Williams Neshoba Central

4 Kirkland Trahan Madison Central

6 South Sanders Tupelo

7 Carter Bentley Starkville

7 Connor Carter Germantown

10 Hendrix Cooley Southaven

11 Adam Moncure Clinton

12 Gage Little Grenada

14 Landon Wilkerson Lewisburg

15 Matthew Taylor DeSoto Central

17 Christian Oakes Warren Central

18 Josh Smith Tupelo

19 Regi Grace Madison Central

20 Kace Garner Northwest Rankin

25 Harrison Haley Germantown

27 Bryce Brock Lewisburg

COACHES: Turk Stovall, Neshoba Central; Travis Garner, Starkville

SOUTH 5A/6A TEAM :

2 Cameron Cotten George County

2 Landon Jordan Hancock

2 Tucker Thomas Biloxi

5 Austen Izzio Pearl River Central

6 Brendan Hardy Harrison Central

7 Jake Smithhart Pearl

8 Britt McKay Ocean Springs

10 Joseph Gray, Jr. Hattiesburg

11 Kasey Donaldson West Harrison

13 Max Sharp South Jones

14 Austin Allen Long Beach

20 Dexter Jordan Hattiesburg

22 Evan Bynum West Jones

22 Gabe Lacy Gulfport

22 Dillon Morgan Harrison Central

24 Joe Garry, Jr. Pascagoula

24 Blake Johnson Gulfport

32 Jack Hilton Brandon

COACHES: Cragin Gilbert, D’Iberville; Shane Rutledge, Long Beach