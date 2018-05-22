Rosters Set For D.M. Howie All Star Baseball Games

PRESS RELEASE
(CLINTON, MS) The 44th Annual D. M. Howie High School All Star Baseball Games sponsored by the Crossroads Diamond Club will be played on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at Milton Wheeler Field on the campus of William Carey University in Hattiesburg, MS. The games will feature a Class 1A/2A game beginning at 11:00 AM, a Class 3A/4A game starting at 2:00 PM, and a Class 5A/6A game at 5:00 PM. All games will feature high school seniors. Tickets are $10.00 per person and will be available at the gate.
The North 1A/2A coaches are Shannon Smith of Baldwyn and Wes Johnson of East Webster. The South 1A/2A coaches are Gerard McCall of St. Joseph Madison and Clay Bush of Richton. The North 3A/4A coaches are John Harris of Hatley and Derek Thompson of Mooreville. The South 3A/4A coaches include Josh Snider of Northeast Lauderdale and Matt Quick of Richland. The North 5A/6A squad will be guided by Turk Stovall of Neshoba Central and Travis Garner of Starkville while the South 5A/6A team will be coached by Cragin Gilbert of D’Iberville and Shane Rutledge of Long Beach.
In 2017, all three games were cancelled due to inclement weather.
In 2016, a format change split the classifications into 3 different games. In the first ever Class 1A/2A game the North defeated the South 14-3. In the inaugural Class 3A/4A contest, the North edged the South 11-10. In the first Class 5A/6A tilt, the South beat the North 6-4.
NORTH 1A/2A ALL STARS:
3 Kelton Hall Ingomar
3 Lane Hanna Union
3 Ramsey Ivy New Site
4 Cade Hall Tupelo Christian
4 Braxton Nabors Baldwyn
5 Al Dumas Eupora
10 J. T. Slay East Webster
11 Jo Gray Calhoun City
11 Walker Johnson East Webster
11 Grant Tune Lake
12 Cade Spratlin Bruce
14 Tanner Knight Eupora
14 John Swinney Baldwyn
14 Art Thompson East Webster
22 Jacob Jaudon Hamilton
25 Michael Harrison Hamilton
25 Broc Peden Bruce
27 Casey Morris Union
COACHES: Shannon Smith, Baldwyn; Wes Johnson, East Webster
SOUTH 1A/2A ALL STARS:
2 Dalton Baxley Enterprise-Clarke
2 Bryce Stanton Nanih Waiya
3 Tucker Lambert Bogue Chitto
3 Patrick Lee Resurrection
4 Roper Ball Nanih Waiya
4 John Weeks French Camp
6 Cade Hodges Loyd Star
8 Adolphus Brewer West Lowndes
8 Will Goss Pelahatchie
11 Kyle Earwood Richton
12 Camden Gilmore Salem
13 Trey Frierson St. Joseph Madison
17 Ty Tingle Resurrection
18 Easton Rainer Clarkdale
21 Dylan Rushing Salem
22 Wes Goss Pelahatchie
23 Hunter Burkes Sebastopol
24 Kylar Fielder West Lincoln
COACHES: Gerard McCall, St. Joseph Madison; Clay Bush, Richton
NORTH 3A/4A ALL STARS:
1 Clark Mills North Pontotoc
2 Hayden Scarbrough Corinth
6 Treven Knight Corinth
7 Austin Telano Choctaw County
8 Andy Franks Mooreville
8 Chad Stephens Belmont
9 Walker Yuille Kosciusko
10 Coleton Ausbern Nettleton
10 Aubrey Gillentine Amory
11 Nick Sims New Hope
12 Logan Fancher Kosciusko
13 Mason McBride Ripley
16 Bryce Braddock New Hope
20 Luke Hancock Houston
23 Braden Hines Choctaw County
23 Blaike Langston Leake Central
24 Kylan Carter Houston
30 Hunter Lockhart Amory
COACHES: John Harris, Hatley; Derek Thompson, Mooreville
SOUTH 3A/4A ALL STARS:
2 Braxton Lee NE Lauderdale
3 Bailee Hendon Vancleave
3 Chase Tilghman West Lauderdale
5 C. J. Carron St. Andrew’s
5 Hunter Eldridge West Lauderdale
6 Adarius Myers Seminary
7 Brandon Smith Richland
8 Louis Morgan East Central
8 Will Newell Florence
10 Garrett Robbins Sumrall
11 Dalton Massingill Richland
12 Colton Hipp Vancleave
12 Easton Porter Morton
12 Reid Reynolds Northeast Jones
12 Banks Tolley St. Andrew’s
15 Eli Harrison Newton County
24 Trey Hobgood Columbia
29 Fisher Norris Seminary
COACHES: Josh Snider, Northeast Lauderdale; Matt Quick, Richland
NORTH 5A/6A TEAM:
2 Garrett Ramsey Northwest Rankin
3 Peyton Mills DeSoto Central
3 Beck Williams Neshoba Central
4 Kirkland Trahan Madison Central
6 South Sanders Tupelo
7 Carter Bentley Starkville
7 Connor Carter Germantown
10 Hendrix Cooley Southaven
11 Adam Moncure Clinton
12 Gage Little Grenada
14 Landon Wilkerson Lewisburg
15 Matthew Taylor DeSoto Central
17 Christian Oakes Warren Central
18 Josh Smith Tupelo
19 Regi Grace Madison Central
20 Kace Garner Northwest Rankin
25 Harrison Haley Germantown
27 Bryce Brock Lewisburg
COACHES: Turk Stovall, Neshoba Central; Travis Garner, Starkville
SOUTH 5A/6A TEAM:
2 Cameron Cotten George County
2 Landon Jordan Hancock
2 Tucker Thomas Biloxi
5 Austen Izzio Pearl River Central
6 Brendan Hardy Harrison Central
7 Jake Smithhart Pearl
8 Britt McKay Ocean Springs
10 Joseph Gray, Jr. Hattiesburg
11 Kasey Donaldson West Harrison
13 Max Sharp South Jones
14 Austin Allen Long Beach
20 Dexter Jordan Hattiesburg
22 Evan Bynum West Jones
22 Gabe Lacy Gulfport
22 Dillon Morgan Harrison Central
24 Joe Garry, Jr. Pascagoula
24 Blake Johnson Gulfport
32 Jack Hilton Brandon
COACHES: Cragin Gilbert, D’Iberville; Shane Rutledge, Long Beach