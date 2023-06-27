Rotary Club of Macon helps raise money for Children’s Hospital of Miss.

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes a small group can bring about big things. That idea was on display in Noxubee County.

The Rotary Club of Macon participates in numerous projects in Noxubee County, but a few years ago they wanted to get involved outside of the community.

They chose to partner with the Children’s Hospital of Mississippi.

Last month they held their major fundraiser, a golf tournament at the Zach Brooks Golf Course.

Club members presented a check for over $19,000 to Children’s of Mississippi.

The money will be used to help expand the cancer and blood disorders clinic.

Representatives were impressed by the outsized donation.

For Rotarians providing service to others is part of their credo.

“It’s a small group that can make a large impact. I think it’s really inspiring, and it inspires me to continue what I do, seeing that it’s a small, committed group that has a really large change, that goes way beyond themselves,” said Matthew Brazier, Children’s Hospital of Mississippi Community Dev. Coordinator.

“We have a group of people who have servants’ hearts, and that’s what it takes. Rotary members join Rotary because they want to give back to their communities. And our little club is a perfect example of that,” said Steve Prestridge, Macon Rotary Club.

This year’s donation to Children’s of Mississippi surpassed last year’s by about $6,000.

