Route set for Sheriff Buddy East funeral procession

OXFORD (WCBI) – Thousands are expected to attend the Friday funeral for longtime Lafayette County Sheriff Buddy East. Friends and family of the state’s longest serving sheriff are working to make the life celebration orderly. Below is the parking areas and who should park in what zone.

Orange – Family Parking

Yellow – Lafayette County Deputy Parking

Blue – Law Enforcement Parking

Pink – OPD Honor Guard, Intersection Units, Oxford PD Parking & Overflow LEO Parking

Green – Community Parking

Black – Overflow Parking for LEO’s & Community

There will be attendants directing people to the proper areas and golf carts will be used to carry people from the outer lots to the North Oxford Baptist Church. The service is set to begin Friday at 11 A.M.

For those wanting to bid the sheriff a final goodbye along the processional route it will run along Molly Barr road to Highway 7 South. The entourage will then travel east along Highway 6/278 until it reaches County Road 429 where it the procession will turn left towards the cemetery.

You can read Sheriff East obituary here

http://www.wallerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Sheriff-FD-Buddy-East?obId=3281033#/obituaryInfo