Rowdy Foundation golf tournament raising money for Autism resources

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Rowdy Foundation teed off Monday morning for their second annual event to raise awareness for Autism resources in North Mississippi.

The scramble was held at Old Waverly and raised over $38,000.

All proceeds from the tournament will go toward autism education in north Mississippi.

“We wanted to give back to the folks who gave so much to him. We started the tournament last year and had a huge turnout this year. I think we have 30 extra golfers than we had last year,” said Scott Ferguson, Rowdy Foundation Co-Founder.

“Those funds are going to go back to the Golden Triangle autism center over in West Point and we’re also hosting a few events that we have on the calendar we’re going to be doing a sensory Saturday this coming Saturday and we’re also having some movie events coming up,” said Whitney Ferguson, Rowdy Foundation Co-founder.

The Rowdy Foundation will host an event on Saturday. For more information visit their Facebook page or website.