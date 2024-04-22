Rowdy Foundation hosts golf tournament for good cause

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some local golfers were teeing off for a good cause in West Point.

Teams and individuals participated in the Rowdy Foundation Golf Tournament at Old Waverly Golf Club.

The Rowdy Foundation raises awareness for autism and special needs acceptance throughout Mississippi.

This is the fifth year for the tournament and organizers said they were pleased with the turnout and the money raised.

“We had an amazing turnout,” Whitney Ferguson said. “We have seen a lot of familiar faces and a few new faces this year. We had 110 golfers out today and we were able to raise $45,000. That is the most that we have raised to date so we’re very thrilled with the outcome and so thankful for all our supporters.”

If you want to donate to the Rowdy Foundation you can do so on their website.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X