Rudolph will rebroadcast tonight, program guides list it as “Paid Programs”

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – He became the most famous of Santa’s reindeer.

That’s Rudolph who leads the sleigh.

He’s back overnight tonight at 1:07 a.m. That’s right after the rebroadcast of the 10 p.m. news.

Rudolph got bumped last night because of dangerous weather conditions and tornado warnings.

But you can set your DVR for the holiday classic. This is a last-minute addition. So the name of the show won’t be on your program guides.

The program guides will be listed as two “Paid Programs”, so you have to record both of those to get Rudolph.

Enjoy and watch as Rudolph goes down in history.

