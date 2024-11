Runoff election begins in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – This is runoff day for voters in Noxubee County.

In Supreme Court District One, the incumbent Judge Jim Kitchens faces Jenifer Branning, a Mississippi state senator.

If Kitchens wins, this will be his third term as a Supreme Court justice in Mississippi. The terms are 8 years long. There are 8 justices serving on the court.

The polls are still open and voters can stop by their polling place to vote until 7 p.m. on November 26.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.