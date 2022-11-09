Runoff elections for select races will be November 29

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yesterday, almost 39% of registered voters came to the polls to vote.

While some candidates found out their results that night, others have to wait until the runoff elections.

However, the turnout might not be as promising as the first.

Lowndes County Circuit Clerk, Teresa Barksdale said, in the past, voting numbers declined when it came to the runoff election.

“It’s hard when one particular race will be on the ballot so it will be extremely difficult for these candidates to get people back out. That’s what they need to push hard to get people back out to vote and encourage everybody to get back out and vote and support your candidate,” said Barksdale.

Runoff elections will be on November 29 starting at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.

