Ruth Bader Ginsburg earns MTV Movie & TV Award

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become a pop culture icon know affectionately as “Notorious RBG.” The life and times of the Supreme Court Justice were chronicled in the documentary “RBG,” which has earned Ginsburg even more recognition: She just took home an MTV Movie & TV Award for being a “real-life hero.”

The MTV awards ceremony goes beyond the traditional scope of other awards shows. “Most meme-able moment,” “best kiss” and “best frightening performance” are just some of the unique categories at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which were held Monday night in Los Angeles.

“RBG” had some tough competition in the “best real-life hero” category — including Serena Williams, who was profiled in her own HBO docuseries, “Being Serena.” But it was Ginsburg who took home the prize that distinguishes her as the most valiant person profiled in a movie or TV show.

“RBG” isn’t the only film that celebrated Ginsburg’s life last year. “On the Basis of Sex” tracked Ginsburg’s early career as a lawyer and her struggle to bring a milestone gender discrimination case to the Supreme Court.

Throughout her long career, Ginsburg has been a champion for women’s rights and equality. And not only has she been a steadfast justice in the nation’s highest court, she has also maintained a strict workout regimen led by her very own personal trainer. Ginsburg originally began working out with Bryant Johnson twice a week to rebuild her strength after being treated for colorectal cancer, but has kept up the practice for nearly 20 years. The workouts also helped in her recovery process after she was treated for pancreatic cancer in 2009.

The 85-year-old was up and working (and working out) shortly after she received surgery to remove two malignant growths in her left lung late last year.