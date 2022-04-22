SA volunteers spent the day volunteering for Earth Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A volunteer in every way. Students at Starkville Academy were in the community today providing service on local streets, at parks, and at the library among other spots.

This is the final day of National Volunteer Week. More than 300 students in grades 7 through 12 completed projects in town and around the Mississippi State Campus.

Elementary and middle school students volunteered with local partnerships and on the SA campus.

“It is very important for us to participate in National Volunteer Week. You know it helps them learn at a young age to set the tone in life to volunteer and help those around you and help your community. There is always someone who needs help and you may be the one needing help someday,” said Chris Craven, Starkville Academy Teacher, and Coach.

The Starkville Academy mascot is a Volunteer.