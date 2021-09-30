Saban felt ‘one play behind’ the Ole Miss offense in 2020, looks to fix that Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WCBI)- Some refer to the 2020 Alabama team as the best one they’ve ever had. The Crimson Tide went undefeated and won the national title. When they went to Oxford, it ended up being a classic.

Alabama won 63-48. We did the math, that’s 15 total touchdowns. The game was nothing but pure chaos.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said he felt his team was always one play behind the Ole Miss offense. Despite some new faces on that side of the ball, he hopes it helped his crew learn what they’ve got to do this time around.

“We were out of position a lot and we missed a lot of tackles,” Saban said. “We have to play fast and get lined up and focus on our responsibilities. These guys are so good at executing what they do, so you need to do a good job on defense executing what you do. Making mental errors because you aren’t lined up correctly or there is a miscommunication is something they will take advantage of every time.”

Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite over Ole Miss this Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30.