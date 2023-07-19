Saban shares thoughts on DC Pete Golding leaving Alabama for Ole Miss

Photo credit: Ole Miss Athletics

Nashville, Tenn. (WCBI)- After spending five years in Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding left the Crimson Tide for Ole Miss earlier this year. We asked Nick Saban about Golding’s departure at SEC Media Days in Nashville.

“Everybody needs to make their own personal choices and decisions about where they think they can best develop their career,” Saban said. “Pete did a great job for us, I like Pete. He improved every year for us in terms of how he did his job, which I was always pleased with. He chose for personal reasons or whatever reasons that it was a better opportunity for him to go someplace else and that’s his prerogative. We wish him well.”