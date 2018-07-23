Sacramento police form riot line after alleged incident with teen

Tensions were high in Sacramento after a police SUV allegedly ran over a teen being chased on his bike, reports CBS Sacramento. Police were offering a different account.

The station says police were forming a riot line at the scene.

The teen’s family was hysterical, CBS Sacramento says, telling the station his back was broken when he was run over by the SUV.

Teen boy’s family member sent this photo of the patrol SUV which allegedly hit the boy @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/JsPY6cOcJ3 — Angela Musallam (@AngelaNews) July 23, 2018

Police say officers tried to stop bicyclist for a “vehicle code violation.” The bicyclist was being chased by officers on foot and in a vehicle. That vehicle unit tried to detain and “made contact with the fleeing suspect, who’s hospitalizedd complaining of pain from minor injuries. Police add that the suspect is a 16 year old white male.