Safety measures can possibly save your life when it comes to swimming

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- According to the National Safety Council, every day 10 people drown in the United States.

Since May 18, there are been three near-drownings in Starkville.

Most of these cases are children between the ages of one and four. And most of those are preventable.

When it comes to water, there are facts to know that can possibly save your life.

While you’re having fun in the sun, things can get dark very quickly if you’re not careful.

When someone is drowning, every second is critical.

“It only takes 30 seconds for a child to drown,” said Critical Care Manager at OCH Hospital Eddie Coats.

Coats said June, July and August are the most active months for drownings.

Roughly 75% of those drownings do happen in residential pools in regard to children,” said Coats.

However, some of the best safety measures are some of the simplest.

“Keep an eye on your child. Never leave the child unattended. If you have to leave take the child with you. Small children, keep them at arm’s length so you can react quickly,” said Coats.

When you get to the pool, check for a lifeguard and make sure they’re certified.

Lifeguard John Alex Mulrooney said his team must be certified in water safety training, CPR, and first aid.

“Drowning can happen like that. You have to be on your guard the whole time. At one second someone can be swimming fine but then the next second they can go under and they can inhale water which is really dangerous. Drowning victims can be so unpredictable, anything can happen out there,” said Mulrooney.

Mulrooney said his staff runs safety drills using a 10-pound brick to practice rescue techniques.

And if there’s no lifeguard around, call 911 immediately.

“911 operators can walk you through the basics of CPR and help to establish that critical lifeline that’s needed. But understand, CPR is not all of the process, someone needs to call for assistance and that’s what taught in CPR. It calls for help first, initiate CPR and get that lifeline coming,” said Coats.

Coats added that children under the age of one need extra attention. They can drown in bathtubs, toilets, even puddles.

For more information on safety tips, you can go to the National Safety Council’s website.