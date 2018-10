ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – A Canadian firm has completed its majority purchase of an Aliceville company. Pinnacle Renewable Energy now owns 70% of the wood pellet production site formerly owned by Westervelt. Westervelt will remain a 30% shareholder in the facility. The completion of the sale will allow Pinnacle to start immediate upgrades to the production site. The bulk of the pellets produce in Aliceville are shipped to Europe as fuel for boilers currently heated by coal.