Sally makes landfall and is staying east of us

SUMMARY: We’ll have breezy conditions, cloudy skies & some light rain chances Wednesday into Thursday as our area stays on the backside of Hurricane Sally. Some rain is possible as well but sizable amounts are unlikely here. Overall, expect a quarter of an inch or less for most spots. Drier and less humid air will to build in starting Friday as a cold front will push through, giving us some awesome, more fall-like weather this weekend into early next week.

HURRICANE SALLY: Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama at 4:45 AM Wednesday as a Category 2 Hurricane. Maximum sustained winds were at 105 mph with a minimum central pressure of 965 mb. Sally is expected to slowly move northeast, staying southeast of the I-20/59 corridor. The heaviest rain, flooding, and tornado threat should stay well southeast of the WCBI coverage area. In general, no significant weather issues are expected at this time in our area due to Sally.

WEDNESDAY: We are seeing clouds move in this morning as Hurricane Sally has made landfall on the AL Gulf Coast and is moving east of us. We’ll have the chance of some scattered showers from Sally’s outer rain bands. Highs in the lower 80s. Breezy NE winds 10-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few rain showers at times. Overnight lows in the upper 60s. Northerly winds 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A mix of sum and clouds. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. Warmer highs in the middle 80s. Breezy northerly winds 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooler as a cold front pushes through the region. Overnight lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s. High school football will be picture perfect this week.

WEEKEND-TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and pretty nice fall-like weather. Lower humidity levels will make it feel amazing to be outside with highs in the 80s and comfortable overnight lows in the lower 60s, some spots may go down to the upper 50s.

