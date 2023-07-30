Saltillo Citizens participate in annual Kids N’ Cops

The event was created to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement.

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Despite the sweltering heat folks descended on the Saltillo City Park to participate in the annual Kids N’ Cops. They were able to sit in Fire Engines or Police Cars.

They lined up to take advantage of a free school supplies giveaway. Deundra Poole is the Public Relations Director for the Saltillo Police Department and organizer of the event.

“It is an event that we created to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement,” Poole said. “During the time it was created law enforcement was seen as someone that was unapproachable. And kids felt like they couldn’t walk up to us and talk to us. This event was created to show our young people that hey we’re people too. We want you to be able to come talk to us. We want to love you. We want to support you. We believe in you. And so we created the Kids N Cops.”

Saltillo Police Chief Rusty Haynes assumed office in January of this year so this is his first Kids N Cops event.

“It helps the children get ready to start school,” Haynes said. “They’re able to get their supplies for free, which certainly helps the families out. It helps children out so they’ll be ready on day one. It gives the children the chance to interact with police officers in a way that maybe they usually don’t, so they understand that we’re their first line of defense, where they should come to if they ever need help, we’re there for them.”

This is the second year that Mississippi Highway Patrol has taken part in this event. Sergeant Bryan McGee is the Public Information Officer for Troop F in New Albany.

“It’s very important the Highway Patrol comes out and is a part of these types of events,” McGee said. “So we’re being seen by the general public and know we’re approachable. We can be talked to and that kind of thing. We’re not just out there making traffic stops or working crashes. We’re out here in the communities, being a part of the community….It just fills you with hope and pride and all that the community wants to come out here and see us and talk to us and you know just look in our cars and kind of see what we do on a day to day basis because right now the Highway Patrol, we’re trying to hire more people and to get the word out we need to be a part of the community.”

This is the seventh year this event has been held here in Saltillo and organizers are amazed at how much it has grown since it’s inception. And it is surely an indication that the community supports local law enforcement.

“Our message is very clear with Saltillo PD. Regardless of what you think about us,” Poole said. “We love you. We’re going to support you and each time that phone rings, each time that call goes over the radio our guys are going to make sure that we show up and we treat you as such. We don’t care nothing about the people that don’t like us. We’re there to protect all people. We love all people. We’re going to protect all people and we’re going to serve all people.”

Haynes said Public rapport is a huge part of what they do.

“We depend on the citizens every bit as much as they depend on us,” Haynes said. “It’s certainly a hearts and minds effort. We need them on our side and they need to know that we’re on theirs.”

