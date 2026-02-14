Saltillo Fire moves into new Headquarters

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Saltillo Fire Department is moving into its new headquarters.

The new fire department for Saltillo is now open, and equipment, trucks, and firefighters are moving in this weekend. The new fire department is built on an acre and a half of land that was donated by Lee County.

The one point nine million dollar fire station was paid for by grants and replaces the old fire station that is in the City Hall complex.

The new fire station has two storm shelters, along with bigger bays for larger fire trucks. Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham says the new station is also centrally located to better serve the citizens.

“We chose this location because it is more centered in town, and as Saltillo has grown, it has grown toward Highway 45 and 145 so unfortunately we have seen more wrecks off Highway 45 and 145 so we have a quick access, a four way red light that gets us quicker access to the road, so centrally located with quicker response time,” said Grantham.

The old fire station will be used by the Saltillo Main Street Association.

