Saltillo Fire receives the latest gas leak detection equipment from ATMOS Energy

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Saltillo Fire Department has the latest equipment for detecting natural gas leaks, thanks to a donation from Atmos Energy.

Atmos donated $6,700 to the Saltillo Fire Department. The money will be used to purchase two “Sensit” devices. The handheld devices are able to better detect the source of natural gas leaks.

Saltillo Fire Chief Chris Jenkins said the donation is a huge help for the department and residents. He said calls for suspected natural gas leaks always increase during the winter months.

“During winter, when everyone starts up their heating units and all that, you have a lot of gas leaks, so we can go out now and check this and not just rely totally on Atmos, and if there is one, and we sense one, we will have them come out and correct the problem,” said Saltillo Fire Chief Chris Jenkins.

“We hope that by these two units they have been able to purchase in Saltillo, they are able to help detect leaks easier, verify those leaks, and get a little more information than they currently have with their current technology,” said Lauren Ann Cobb from ATMOS Public Affairs.

Finishing touches are also being put on the new fire station for Saltillo.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X