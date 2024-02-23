Saltillo man avoids prison time following fatal car wreck in 2021

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saltillo man avoided prison time following a 2021 fatal car wreck.

Channing Penson pleaded to guilty culpable negligence manslaughter following a single-car wreck on May 24, 2021.

The wreck took place on Highway 45 near Barnes Crossing Road and the passenger, 22-year-old Kison Cole, died a week later from injuries in the crash.

Penson pleaded guilty on February 16 of this year and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Senior Circuit Judge Paul Funderburk gave Penson credit for time served and suspended the remainder of the sentence. He must still serve five years of post-release supervision.

If he disobeys his probation period, he could be required to serve the prison sentence.

