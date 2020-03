LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saltillo man was accused of stabbing a woman in the Mooreville area Wednesday night.

28-year-old James Eaton was charged with aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

Lee County deputies said the stabbing happened at a house on County Road 1349.

The victim was reportedly in stable condition at NMMC.

Eaton’s bond is set at $250,000.

Eaton is currently on probation and will be presented as a habitual offender to the grand jury.