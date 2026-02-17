Saltillo man denied bond after drug trafficking accusations in Tupelo

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is denied for a Saltillo man accused of trafficking drugs in Tupelo.

On February 10, agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit pulled a Ford Bronco over on North Gloster Street for an alleged equipment violation.

During the stop, they searched the vehicle and reportedly found a pound of marijuana and several dosage units of hydrocodone.

They then secured a search warrant for a home on Mandi Drive in Saltillo.

There, they reportedly found more than 15 pounds of pot, more hydrocodone, two guns, and $76,000 in cash.

They arrested Octavious Nathaniel Coleman and charged him with Felony Trafficking of Marijuana and Felony Possession of Hydrocodone.

Coleman was out on bond for a previous charge, so the Lee County Justice Court Judge ordered him held without bond on the new charges.

