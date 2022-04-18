SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saltillo man has been denied bond on first-degree murder charges.

37-year-old Timothy Albert Turner was taken into custody by Tupelo Police for aggravated assault.

The victim, Leonard “KC” Cooper passed away on Sunday and, Charges were upgraded.

The assault happened at Steele’s Dive on West Main in Tupelo around 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived, the victim was being treated by EMS.

The victim was transported to NMMC ER in very critical condition. He died later in the day.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Turner held without bond.