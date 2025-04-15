Saltillo moves forward with first stand-alone fire station construction

The fire station is being built on land donated by Lee County Supervisors

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – With warmer temperatures and dry weather, work is moving ahead on what will eventually be the new fire station for Saltillo.

“This fire department will be built from reinforced steel and metal studs and will really provide a great, safe place for our first responders,” said Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham, who has been working on securing the funding since his first term.

With his recent re-election, he is looking forward to the completion of the stand-alone fire station.

Currently, the fire department is in an old furniture factory that also houses city administration offices, courts, public works, and the police department.

City Manager Brian Grissom said a new station could eventually help lower the city’s fire rating, and that means more money in the pockets of homeowners.

“If fire rating is lower, homeowners have to pay less,” Grissom said.

The new fire station will be centrally located, and it is also near the intersection with Highway 145, one of the busiest in town.

Lee County donated the land on Industrial Park Road, and most of the funding is coming from Jackson.

“City of Saltillo is very unique, sometimes we can’t do all these projects on our own so we are fortunate to be able to have good working relationships with state and federal legislators,” Mayor Grantham said.

The new station will be able to accommodate a ladder truck the department will need in the future.

The new fire station should be completed by November.

