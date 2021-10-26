Saltillo Police are trying to find two people wanted for burglary

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo Police are trying to find two people wanted for burglary.

These are images of 30-year-old Mark Scruggs and 25-year-old Cassie Dunaway. They are both wanted for Burglary of an Automobile.

Police say they were last traveling in a gray 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe with a “Global Auto” dealer tag.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi. You can also report your tip through the P3 Tip App.