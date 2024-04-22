Saltillo toddler dies after being hit by vehicle; No arrests anticipated

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saltillo toddler died after being hit by a vehicle.

The two-year-old was struck at about 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Police Chief Rusty Haynes said the incident happened on Third Avenue North.

Coroner Carolyn Green told WCBI the little girl was taken to a Tupelo hospital and later flown to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis where she died.

No arrests are anticipated.

The accident remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X