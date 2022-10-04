Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman.

On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.

Tackett is currently in the Lee County Jail.

She is charged with Possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance.

Her bond is set at $25,000.