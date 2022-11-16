Salvation Army Angel Trees are ready for the holiday season

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas shoppers can help make the holiday bright for area kids.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Trees are up across the region. Shoppers can pick an angel’s “Christmas wish list” from angel trees throughout the area.

Shoppers buy the gifts and take them to drop-off points across the area. Those gifts are sorted and delivered to families in time for Christmas morning.

Captain Heather Dolby with the Tupelo Salvation Army said she has heard from many people how Angel Tree impacted their lives.

“One of the things I love about this program is when I meet adults who say, ‘ I was an angel kid.’ and sometimes we feel sad about that, we think, that kid knew it didn’t come from their parents, and that’s ok, kids understand more and see more of what’s going on around them than we sometimes realize and what this does it sends a message to the young people in your community that says, they are seen, they are cared for, they matter,” said Dolby.

Lists for the Angel Trees can be picked up at both Walmart Super Centers, the Mall at Barnes Crossing, and at Burke’s Outlet Store. Gifts are due by December 12 and can be returned at the same locations, and at the Tupelo Salvation Army.

