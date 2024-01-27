Sam Purcell ready for battle with LSU: ‘This is a heavyweight match’

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball has one of its toughest challenges of the year on Monday. The Bulldogs host the reigning national champion LSU Tigers who are coming off a narrow loss to South Carolina.

The cliché is often used saying ‘you don’t want to play a team coming off of a loss’ but head coach Sam Purcell is not concerned about that. He feels like the SEC is the most competitive conference in the nation where all 14 teams in the conference could pull out a win every time they step on the court.

“I mean the sec we keep talking about it,” Purcell said. “We could move up the ladder or we could be at the bottom of the ladder. That’s what I hate about the non conference so many teams including us were dealing with the injuries. Now everybody is healthy and this is literally a heavyweight match. This league is a beast, it’s crazy and for us you have to be a four quarter team because on any given night anybody could beat anybody and that’s why it is the best league in the country.

Mississippi State tips of Monday night at 6 o’clock at the Humphrey Coliseum.