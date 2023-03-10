Samaritan’s Market provides bargain prices while helping those in need

Fulton nonprofit thrift store was started by a local family who wanted to give back to the community

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A thrift store in Itawamba County is making a difference for those down on their luck.

It was nearly three years ago when the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Fulton shut its doors.

Diamond King owned the building that housed the store.

“We had a lot of residents and workers here insist we keep the store open, it wasn’t on our agenda at our age to open a thrift store,” Diamond said.

Diamond, his wife, Sheree, and daughter McKenzie came up with the idea for “Samaritan’s Market.”

The King’s owned a Christian bookstore for years but had never run a thrift store. The response was better than expected.

“It’s just been phenomenal, the support we have gotten from the city of Fulton and the county,” Sheree said.

All items for sale at Samaritan’s Market are donated and priced to sell.

“We sell a major part of our stock for a minimum price, $0.50, $1, but we get a lot of name brand items that are brand new. Maybe a $200 pair of boots we sell for $25, $30, we are not making anything off of it,” he said.

Shoppers not only find bargains at Samaritan’s Market, but just like the parable of the Good Samaritan, sales at this thrift store help those who need a hand up.

“We have people who come in and need overnight lodging, they may need gas, help a lot of people with energy bills, water, and gas. People whose houses have burned,” Diamond said.

“Our daughter had a major stroke in 2012. Everyone committed to helping us and this is our way of giving back. The Lord just put it in our laps,” Sheree said.

Samaritan’s Market celebrates its third anniversary in May.

Samaritan’s Market is always taking donations of gently used or new clothes and other items. For more information, go to their Facebook page.

