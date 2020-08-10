Sanders Arrest

A Starkville man is accused of trying to get his waffles to go and take police officer with him.

24-year-old Malik Sanders is facing a slew of charges including simple assault on a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, D.U.I., and failure to comply.

Affidavits filed in municipal court allege that Sanders was told not to get into his truck in the Waffle House parking lot about 4:15 on Sunday morning.

Starkville police say he did and then tried to drive off. The officer was reportedly standing on the running board of Sanders’s truck when he attempted to flee.