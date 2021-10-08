Sanders says #17 Ole Miss won’t make same mistakes on offense against #13 Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- No. 17 Ole Miss will look to bounce back from its 42-21 loss to No. 1 Alabama this weekend against No. 13 Arkansas. Last time the teams battled, Lane Kiffin’s offense struggled. QB Matt Corral threw six interceptions and the team only scored 21 points.

The Rebels haven’t forgotten about that game and feel they will be much more prepared for the Hogs’ defense when they welcome them to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“They have great players all over the field and run the drop-eight stuff to perfection,” Ole Miss WR Braylon Sanders said. “We need to do whatever we can to get open. Take what they give us. Don’t always try to make the big play and if the stops are there hit the stops. Run game will be there and we will do whatever it takes to go 1-0 this week.”

Kickoff is at 11 AM on ESPN.