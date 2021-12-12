Santa makes a stop in Starkville to eat breakfast at a local church

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-Kids in Starkville got the breakfast of their dreams this morning.

St. Joseph Catholic Church held a Pancakes and Pictures with Santa.

And Santa left with more than just a full belly of flapjacks—kids left their Christmas list for the big day.

Event coordinators says this served as a way to let folks enjoy good food and get in the spirit of Christmas.

” I know to get on Santa’s list you have to plan early so we started back in June looking at doing a joint effort with the Corness club of Starkville and the Knights of Columbus here at St. Joseph Catholic church. We did it as a free event for all the food insecurity that people are dealing with. We wanted to have a free event where they could come in and see santa if they didn’t have the resources to go pay,” said church member Jim Lytle.

The church plans to host the event each year and hopes there will be a larger turnout in 2022.