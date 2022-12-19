Santa surprises children in Columbus with help from two local businesses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Santa Claus is trading in his sleigh for a limo. And it’s filled with toys.

Two businesses teamed up to surprise children with gifts in Columbus Sunday night.

Brass Gavel Auction and The Burning Piano greeted children at various stores and even in parking lots in Columbus and handed out gifts.

Santa’s ride, a hummer limo, was donated by The Burning Piano.

Brass Gavel Auction sponsored the toy drive. Their customers donated all the toys for Sunday night’s surprise giveaway.