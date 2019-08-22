Sarah Huckabee Sanders to join Fox News as a contributor

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will join Fox News Channel as a contributor, and will make her debut in September on “Fox & Friends,” one of President Trump’s favorite shows. Sanders is the third former Trump administration official to join Fox News in some capacity.

- Advertisement -

“Fox News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running, and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis,” Sanders said in a statement. According to a press release, she will be providing political commentary and analysis across all Fox News platforms, including Fox Business, Fox Nation and the radio/podcast division.

Sanders is also considered a potential frontrunner for the Arkansas gubernatorial election in 2022. Mr. Trump has expressed his support for Sanders running for governor, saying that “she would be fantastic.” Her father, Mike Huckabee, previously served as governor of Arkansas.

Trending News

“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!” the president tweeted in June.

Sanders also recently attended a fundraising dinner as part of the Republican Governors Association (RGA) two-day retreat, fueling speculation that she would launch a bid. However, she is not expected to make a formal decision about running for at least two years.

Sanders left the administration in June and was replaced by Stephanie Grisham.

Sanders’ hiring by Fox is the latest example of the symbiotic relationship between the president and his favorite cable news channel. Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks is now the chief communications director for Fox Corporation, and former deputy press secretary Raj Shah currently serves as a senior vice president at Fox Corporation.

Some Fox personalities have also crossed over to the Trump orbit. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who co-hosted “The Five” on Fox News, is now an adviser to the Trump campaign. Until March, Fox News executive Bill Shine served as the White House communications director, and former Fox News anchor Heather Nauert was the State Department spokesperson. Mr. Trump also reportedly talks regularly with Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Lou Dobbs.

Fin Gomez contributed to this report