Sasha Ratliff named to preseason volleyball all-SEC team

2022 Production Days Instagram and Twitter: @OleMissPix Buy Photos at RebelWallArt.com

Ahead of her senior season, Ole Miss middle blocker and two-time All-SEC team member Sasha Ratliff was one of fifteen student-athletes selected to the 2023 Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

It marks the second straight season that Ratliff has earned preseason praise from the SEC. She burst onto the scene as a sophomore and has collected conference honors each of the past two years.

This past season, Ratliff earned All-SEC and AVCA All-Region honors, showcasing why she is one of the top middle blockers in the nation. The Atlanta, Georgia, native capped off her 2023 campaign with 106 total blocks, moving her into fifth all-time at Ole Miss with 291.0 in her career.

Ratliff was also an offensive weapon for the Rebels, tallying the second most kills on the team. She finished her junior season with 277 kills, including 13 matches with double digits, while hitting at a blistering .343 clip that ranked fifth in the SEC.